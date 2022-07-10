General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

GD opened at $221.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

