Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.62 or 0.99998210 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,946,225 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

