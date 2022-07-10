Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBNXF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.20 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.