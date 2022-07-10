Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,816,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,911,874. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

