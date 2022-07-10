Girard Partners LTD. Has $14.02 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.53 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

