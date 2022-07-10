Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.37 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 71,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $67,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ciena by 9.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $335,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,177. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

