Girard Partners LTD. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $18.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $752.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,951,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $878.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.