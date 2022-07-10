Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.7% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.49. 1,092,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,910. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.