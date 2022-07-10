Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

