Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,839. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

