Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,470 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,290. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

