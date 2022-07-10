Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

