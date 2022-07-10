Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

