Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

