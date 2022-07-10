Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.84 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

