Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.75 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37.

