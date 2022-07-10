Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

