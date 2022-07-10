Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period.

GBIL opened at $99.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.73 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94.

