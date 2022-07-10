Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 24,875 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 737.6% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

