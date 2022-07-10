Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $484.29 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

