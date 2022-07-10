Greenleaf Trust Has $24.22 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META opened at $170.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $225.68. The stock has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

