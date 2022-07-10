Greenleaf Trust Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

