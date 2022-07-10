Greenleaf Trust Has $5.36 Billion Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 163,451 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 64.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 5.31% of Stryker worth $5,362,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 11.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.03. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

