Greenleaf Trust Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

