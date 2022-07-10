Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

