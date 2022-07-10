Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.