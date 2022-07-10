Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $76,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

