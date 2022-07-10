Greenleaf Trust Sells 626 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

