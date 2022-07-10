Growth DeFi Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $20,224.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00015904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.00 or 0.99992770 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

