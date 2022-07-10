GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

