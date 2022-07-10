GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.19 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002286 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $36.19 million and $9,602.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.