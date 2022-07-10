Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $88,896.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

