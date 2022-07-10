Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($151.77) to €138.80 ($144.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($171.88) to €174.00 ($181.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($209.38) to €179.00 ($186.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($218.75) to €205.00 ($213.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.56.
Hannover Rück stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $102.66.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.4989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 38.33%.
About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
