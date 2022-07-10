Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.89.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.