Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 1.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 7.25% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $123,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.