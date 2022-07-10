HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $233.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $231.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

