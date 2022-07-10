Head-To-Head Analysis: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -19.59% -19.19% Viracta Therapeutics N/A -48.60% -40.76%

Volatility and Risk

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Viracta Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.87) -3.09 Viracta Therapeutics $2.07 million 82.04 -$114.76 million ($1.24) -3.65

ESSA Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viracta Therapeutics. Viracta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ESSA Pharma and Viracta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 680.67%. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 363.58%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Viracta Therapeutics.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Viracta Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. The company's development pipeline includes vecabrutinib, a clinical-stage non-covalent ITK/BTK inhibitor and VRx-510 (formerly SNS-510), a preclinical-stage PDK-1 inhibitor. It is evaluating development and collaboration opportunities for vecabrutinib in combination with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies and VRx-510 in various oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 25, 2021. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California.

