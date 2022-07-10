Head to Head Analysis: ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ProFrac alerts:

This table compares ProFrac and North American Construction Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.18 -$42.42 million N/A N/A North American Construction Group $521.90 million 0.64 $41.02 million $1.14 9.86

North American Construction Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and North American Construction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 7 0 3.00 North American Construction Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $28.42, suggesting a potential upside of 65.60%. North American Construction Group has a consensus target price of $25.30, suggesting a potential upside of 125.09%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than ProFrac.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A North American Construction Group 6.84% 20.02% 6.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats ProFrac on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac (Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 632 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.