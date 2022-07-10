HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €59.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($46.25) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

HEI opened at €47.33 ($49.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €44.42 ($46.27) and a 12-month high of €76.98 ($80.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.04.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

