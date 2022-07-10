Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 57,775 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

