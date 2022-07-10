Helen Stephens Group LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Shares of GD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.11. 1,118,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

