Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.35. 681,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,974. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.