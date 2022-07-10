Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.
In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
