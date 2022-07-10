Helen Stephens Group LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.20. 1,309,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

