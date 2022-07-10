Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,708,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $234.74 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its 200-day moving average is $266.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.