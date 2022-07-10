Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.