Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,449. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

