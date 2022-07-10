HOPR (HOPR) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $23.82 million and $689,862.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00132884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.