Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

