Hush (HUSH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $353.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. Hush has a market capitalization of $557,490.53 and approximately $353.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00282404 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

