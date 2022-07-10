Hydra (HYDRA) One Day Volume Tops $93,914.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and $93,914.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00011603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033355 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,539,499 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.